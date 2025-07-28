In the second trimester of the 2025 the Chinese marine ports have enlivened 79,1 million container (+6.1%)
The total traffic of the goods has been of three billion tons (+3.3%), of which 1,3 billion tons with abroad (+1.9%)
Pechino
July 28, 2025
Last month the Chinese ports have enlivened 1,56 billion tons of goods, with a progression of +4.8% on June 2024, of which 993,0 million tons enlivened from the marine ports (+3.4%) and 565,6 million tons enlivened from the internal ports (+7.3%). In particular, in the marine ports the only traffic from and for the abroad is piled to 426,6 million tons (+2.0%), while in the inland port the international traffic has been of 47,1 million tons (+1.7%). Moreover, last month the total traffic of the container in the Chinese ports has been pairs to 30,4 million teu (+4.7%), of which 26,7 million teu enlivened from the marine ports (+4.5%) and 3,6 million teu from the internal ports (+6.2%).
In the second trimester of the 2025 the volume of goods global past through the Chinese ports has been of 4,68 billion tons, in increase of +4.7% on the same period last year, of which 2,96 billion tons through the harbour ports (+3.3%) and 1,72 billion tons through the internal ports (+7.1%). The total data of the only traffic with the abroad has been of 1,41 billion tons (+2.2%), of which 1,27 billion tons enlivened from the marine ports (+1.9%) and 145,4 million tons from the inland port (+4.6%). In the single segment of the container the total traffic has been pairs to beyond 89,9 million teu (+5.7%), included 79,1 million teu in the marine ports (+6,1%) and 10,8 million teu in the internal ports (+2.8%). Among the main Chinese ports for volume of traffic, in the period April-june of this year the port of Shanghai has enlivened more than 13,8 million teu (+6.0%) followed from the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 11,0 million teu (+9.6%), Shenzhen with 8,8 million teu (+5.4%), Qingdao with 8,5 million teu (+8.3%), Guangzhou with 7,2 million
Relative to the only international traffic of the goods, in the second trimester of the 2025 the greater volume of traffic from and for the abroad is enlivened from the port of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 167,3 million tons (+3.5%) followed from the ports of Qingdao with 138,0 million tons (+5.5%), Shanghai with 120,6 million tons (+2.9%), Rizhao with 97.5 million tons
In the first six months of the 2025 Chinese ports have enlivened altogether 8,90 billion tons of goods, with an increase of +4.0% on the first half of last year, of which 5,70 billion tons enlivened from the marine ports (+2.5%) and 3,2 billion tons from the internal ports (+6.8%). The only total traffic from and for the abroad has been attested to 2,74 billion tons (+1.8%), of which 2,46 billion tons through the marine ports (+1.6%) and 281,0 million tons through the inland port (+4.4%). In the first semester of this year the only containerized traffic has been pairs to 173,0 million teu (+6.9%), of which 152,3 million teu in the marine ports (+7.1%) and 20,7 million teu in the internal ports (+5.1%).
