Bureau Veritas recorded a quarterly increase of +9.8% of revenues in the Marine & Offshore segment

In the second quarter of 2025 the revenues of the French company of classification and certification Bureau Veritas (BV) in the segment Marine & Offshore are piled to 141,8 million euros, in increase of +9.8% on the same period last year. In the trimester the new orders to the company in this segment of the market has totaled approximately 4,0 million tons of tonnage, in decrease of the -13%. On 30 June last the fleet in class BV had a consistency pairs to 156,4 million tsl (+3.1%) and on the same date the orderbook was pairs to 31,9 million tsl (+23%).
In the first six months of this year the revenues of the Marine & Offshore segment amounted to 278,0 million euros, with an increase of +10.6% on the first half of 2024. In the period the new orders were pairs to 7,9 million gross tonnage (+7%).