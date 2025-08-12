With the arrival of the first container ship, the testing of operating procedures at the Rijeka Gateway begins

At the Rijeka Gateway, the new container terminal of the Croatian port
managed by the joint venture formed by APM Terminals
of the Danish shipowner group A.P. Møller-Mærsk and the
ENNA Logic, the first ship, the
Cape Fulmar
container carrier, which will remain moored
for four weeks in order to carry out trial activities
and training of the terminal's operating procedures. The ship is
170 meters long, 25 meters wide, and has a capacity of about
1,440 teu. Coinciding with the arrival of Cape Fulmar
, at the
terminal is also the first 500-meter train operated
by ENNA Logic with the aim of experimenting with the first
intermodal operations.
The arrival of the first commercial ship at the Rijeka Gateway is
expected for next September 12 followed by stopovers
every Friday, frequency that is scheduled
rapidly intensify. With the activation of the first phase, the
Terminal will have a capacity of 650 thousand TEUs per year and
It will be able to receive ships up to 18 thousand TEUs.