The AdSP of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea has joined the PLIKA

The Harbour System Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea has adhered to the PLIKA (Port Logistic International Knowledge Academy), the international network dedicated to the formation, innovation and sharing of knowledge in the fields of logistics and ports. "The port of Livorno - it has evidenced the association in a note - brings to the network a precious experience, that it includes its own Center of Professional Formation internal, an active role in European projects (Erasmus+, Horizon 2020, Interreg, among others) and a pioneering work in the fields of digitization, sustainability and innovation in the formation".