The Grendi group has acquired 70% of Dario Perioli Spa
The remaining 30% will remain with Michele Giromini's Fingiro, the company's CEO
Milano
August 5, 2025
The Grendi maritime-port group, through Grendi Trasporti
Marittimi Spa, has acquired 70% of the share capital of Dario
Perioli Spa, La Spezia operator with specialized services and
with a focus on freight connections with
Algeria and North Africa. The remaining 30% will remain with Michele
Giromini, through the wholly owned subsidiary Fingiro
Srl, which also retains the position of managing director. The
closing took place today after a few months of negotiations between
Grendi Maritime Transport on the one hand and the shareholders who left the
Sar.Fin Srl and Finanziaria GB Srl, and Fingiro Srl
on the other.
Dario Perioli, founded in 1908 in La Spezia, with a turnover of
30 million euros, today boasts 600 customers and about 100 employees and
a range of services that support maritime transport for
France, Spain, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.
Grendi highlighted that the integration with Dario Perioli, which
will continue to operate under its own identity and
operational autonomy, gives life to an operational platform
capable of efficiently and sustainably overseeing the
trade flows between Europe and North Africa, thanks to a network of
intermodal services, port terminals, maritime connections and
integrated customs competences, and it is an operation that places the
Foundations for the creation of a competitive Italian logistics group
European level, strengthening the position of the
Mediterranean and supporting Italy's strategic role in the
international logistics corridors. In addition, the MDC Terminal of the
Dario Perioli group in the port of Marina di Carrara, together with the
container terminals of Grendi in the same port, complete a
integrated bidding model for the movement of goods between
Italy and North Africa and make Marina di Carrara a hub for everything
the Mediterranean for embarkation and disembarkation of any type of
import and export goods.
"The combination of the skills and assets of the two
reality - underlined Antonio Musso, administrator
delegate of the Grendi group - will allow to optimize routes,
reduce transit times and increase operational efficiency,
generating value for customers and partners along the logistics chain.
The complementarity of services is also enhanced
of the two companies, with tangible industrial synergies and
immediate. The experience of the Dario Perioli group on the transport of
Traditional and bulk goods well complements the transport
containerized of our group which today operates with a fleet of
four ships. It is an example of effective integration into the
Marina di Carrara-La Spezia port system that brings together
history, prospects and desire to grow and aims for a reality
with a turnover of 150 million euros and about 350 people".
"This acquisition - added Costanza Musso,
CEO of the Grendi Group - represents a step
strategic in our growth path. Joining a company
that we value and sustainability at the heart of our model
with the benefit status, allow us to expand the
ability to respond to current and future market challenges.
In 2028 we will celebrate 320 years of history together: 200 years of
experience of Grendi and 120 of Perioli, a wealth of knowledge
which provides a solid basis for effectively addressing the
evolutions of the sector. We intend to enhance the experience and
competence of the Dario Perioli group, supporting its development and
maintaining the quality and flexibility that
Distinguish. This operation is part of our
strategy that promotes more efficient and high-performance logistics models
reduced environmental impact, thanks also to the optimization of
distribution networks".
"We are thrilled," commented Michele Giromini,
CEO of the group Dario Perioli - to become
part of the Grendi group, with which we share industrial vision,
work culture and a concrete commitment to growth, solidity
and operational quality. This operation represents a
important recognition of the path taken by our team, which
with commitment and competence has consolidated our identity and
market confidence. A heartfelt thanks also goes to the members
who have accompanied us so far, contributing with
Responsibility and vision for building a company
solid, capable today of facing new challenges".
In the transaction, Grendi Maritime Transport was
assisted by the lawyers Riccardo Salvini and Valeria Pelà of
SCPT Studio Legale, by Alessandro Elmetti, Alessandro Motta,
Margherita Finotti, Attilio Torracca and Davide Bertoli for Forvis
Mazars and Antonio D'Oca, Antonella D'Oca and Stefano Bonci for Studio
D'Oca, supported by an internal team made up of CFO Sabrina
Passione, Federico Berruti and Euan Lonmon, while Sar.Fin.,
Finanziaria GB and Fingiro, were assisted by lawyers
Gabriele Ramponi and Francesca Ruggiero of Gianni & Origoni, from
Claudio Scardovi and Mario Ciunfrini, respectively senior partners and
director Deloitte, and by Matteo Dotti for Elimat in collaboration
with the company team coordinated by the general manager Andrea Scarparo
and CFO Gianluca Fadda. The notary who followed the operation is
Riccardo Dogliotti of Genoa.
