Original news In the ship yard of Ancona of Fincantieri has been launched Viking Mira
, the new cruise ship under construction for the shipwreck Viking that ship will enter service in the spring of 2026 offering itineraries in
Mediterranean and North Europe. With a gross tonnage of about 54,300 tons, the ship will be equipped with 499 cabins and can accommodate up to 998 passengers. The unit belongs to the segment of small cruise ships and is part of the fleet of Viking cruise ships all built by Fincantieri. The long-term relationship between the Italian shipowner and navalmeccanico group can count today on a total of 28 ships, considering the units delivered, those already ordered, the contracts signed and the option agreements recently signed.
In the meantime yesterday, in the yard Fincantieri of Muggiano in the province of La Spezia, has been delivered to the Italian Navy the frigate multi-role Emilio Bianchi, tenth unit of the FREMM class (Fregate European Multi Mission) commissioned to Orizzonte Sistemi Navali under the international cooperation agreement of Italy-Fregate, whose contract was concluded with OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d'Armement). With the delivery of Emilio Bianchi the realization of the naval units in configuration Anti Submarine Enhanced of the FREMM program, one of the most ambitious European initiatives in the field of naval defense, started in 2005 with the delivery of the first unit in May 2013. The program provided ten units, including four in General Purpose configuration, four Anti SubmarineWarfare and two in Anti Submarine Enhanced configuration. In continuity with the objectives of the FREMM project, is currently underway the realization of two new generation frigates in "Evolution" version, called "FREMM Evo", under construction at the integrated yard of Fincantieri of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano with delivery of the first unit planned in 2029 and the second in 2030.
Emilio Bianchi, like other FREMM units, is characterized by a high flexibility of use and has the ability to operate in all tactical situations. It has a length of 144 meters, a width of 19,7 meters and a full displacement of about 6,700 tons. It can reach a speed above 27 knots with a maximum capacity of about 200 people boarded.