In the second quarter, freight traffic in the port of Taranto increased by +22.8%

Perhaps the not imminent transfer of the touches of the service
intra-Mediterranean Bora Med Service of the French CMA CGM from the port
of Taranto to that of Salerno will not mark the end of the
presence of the Apulian port in the transport market
containerized maritime sector, given that the zeroing of the
in this segment of traffic is nothing new for
Taranto. However, it is a further confirmation, if there were any
need, that the Apulian port is on the extreme edge of
this market since 2014, i.e. since the company
Taiwanese shipping Evergreen had decided to cancel the
intercontinental service calls at the Taranto Container Terminal
(TCT) pending the execution of dredging and
upgrading of its terminal at the Multi-Sector Pier, limiting
the activity to feeder traffic only. TCT, then placed in
liquidation and whose concession had been revoked
(
of 30
June
2015), was owned by Evergreen itself (40% of the
capital), by the terminal operator Hutchison Port Holdings
of Hong Kong (50%) and CSI Logistics of the Maneschi group (10%).
Back in 1997 Evergreen had decided to make the port of
Taranto its Mediterranean port hub, an activity that
had become operational in 2001
(
of 19
December
1997 and 2
July
2001). The Evergreen era has ended, the container terminal
Pugliese had then passed under the management of the terminal group
Turkish Yilport Holding through the San Cataldo Container Terminal
which had handled the first containers in mid-2020
(
of 5
July
and 8
August
2018, 31
July
2019 and 28
February
and 13
July
2020).
Since 2020, the activity of the San Cataldo Container Terminal
has never really taken off and at the Multi-sector Pier they are
a few thousand containers a year have been handled and so
It seems to happen in 2025 as well, which started very badly
with a first quarter that ended with only 631 TEU containers, with a
decrease of -83.2% on the same period of 2024, and with a second
quarter that was archived with just over 4 thousand
TEU for 48 thousand tons of containerized goods handled, with
decreases of -27.4% and -28.4% respectively over the period
April-June last year.
In the second quarter of 2025, however, volumes increased
of other goods handled from the port of Taranto, in bulk
solid and liquid ones that have recorded increases
respectively by +14.5% and +27.8% rising to 1.6 million and 1.1 million
million tons. Conventional goods are also on the rise with
612 thousand tons (+48.1%). The total quarterly traffic is
state of over 3.3 million tons (+22.8%).
In the first six months of this year, the port of call
handled a total of 7.0 million tons of cargo,
with an increase of +30.1% over the first half of 2024. The
containerized traffic - the port's Achilles heel - has
stopped at 53 thousand tons (-34.9%) for almost 5 thousand TEUs handled
(-49,0%). Solid bulk cargo is growing with more than 3.6
million tons (+40.9%), liquid bulk cargo with almost 2.0
million tons (+7.1%) and conventional goods with over 1.3
million tons (+53.2%).