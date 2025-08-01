Mulino proposes the entry of the Panamanian State into the consortium interested in acquiring Panama Ports Company
The verdict of the Supreme Court of Justice on the concession contract is awaited
Panama
August 1, 2025
After meeting on Wednesday, after almost a year, the
members of the Management Board of the Authority of the
Panama Canal, a meeting at which the
informed of the details of the investment plan worth 8.5
billion dollars to strengthen competitiveness,
sustainability and modernization of the interaceanic channel,
yesterday the President of the Republic of Panama, José Raúl
Mulino, affirmed the State's intention to participate in the
management of the two ports of Balboa and Cristóbal located at the two
Panama Canal entrances.
Currently, the two ports are operated by Panama Ports
Company, a company owned by Hutchison Port Holdings
(Hutchison Ports) of the CK Hutchison Holdings group of Hong Kong. The
Chinese management of the two Panamanian ports has begun to arouse
scandal in recent months: at the beginning of his second term, the
US President Donald Trump had threatened to bring back
to the United States the ownership of the Panama Canal,
rejected with disdain by the Panamanian president himself
(
of 21
and 23
January 2025); subsequently the initiatives adopted by Trump to
contain the expansion of China's interests in numerous
regions, including Panama, has led the authorities to
apparently aligned with the American strategy for
contain and reduce China's presence in the domestic market and in
foreign countries, to examine the repercussions on the national economy
of the Chinese management of the two Panamanian ports, repercussions that - after
25 years of running the Panama Ports Company - the government has
not being in line with those envisaged in the act
of the assignment of the concession, but rather much lower
(
of 27
and 29
January, 4
February and 8
April 2025). In the meantime, a consortium consisting of the
terminal company Terminal Investment Limited (TiL) of the
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and the
American investment firm BlackRock and its fund
Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) investments, have
submitted an offer to acquire 80% of the share capital of
Hutchison Ports, offer that includes a proposal to buy the
90% of the capital of Panama Ports Company
(
of 4
March 2025).
The project sketched yesterday by Mulino provides that the State
Panamanian partnership with the TiL/BlackRock-GIP consortium,
considering the contractual relationship with Panama to be concluded
Ports Company: "Currently," said the president
Panamanian - I don't see a continuation of this contract with Panama
Ports, whether it is modified or not, nor - specified
referring to law number 5 of 16 January 1997 which had
approved the concession contract - the creation of a new
law for the contract". When asked for an explanation of the
reasons behind this partnership proposal, Mulino
He candidly replied that "it's better this way".
Currently, however, this project is colliding head-on
with the intention expressed by the CK Hutchison Group to include
rather a Chinese investor in the consortium to which it should go
the control of Hutchison Ports
(
of 28
July 2025). At stake - recalled Mulino - there are also the
lawsuits brought to revoke the concession contract, and
the outcome of the audit on the concession contract initiated by the
Contraloría General de la República de Panamá,
initiative for which the Panamanian president has expressed full
"All of us," he said, referring to the contract, "have
seen what we didn't get out of it. That contract, when it is
been renewed for another 25 years, not approved by the
contralor, and yet it has begun. What is
requested of the Court - he specified - is the annulment of the
contract for lack of approval". The issue is
in fact, under the examination of the Supreme Court of Justice, from which -
added Mulino - "we will wait for the verdict".
