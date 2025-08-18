Norway's Xeneta has bought Denmark's eeSea

The Norwegian Xeneta, which provides data and information for
optimize sea and air shipments, bought eeSea,
Danish company specialising in the provision of data for the
maritime and supply chain transport with the aim of enabling
customers to evaluate and optimize transport activities
containerized maritime transport. "The union with eeSea and the
combination of our data and expertise - explained
Xeneta's CEO, Patrik Berglund - strengthen the
our common mission which is to ensure transparency
and efficiency in the acquisition and sale of transport services
maritime. Together, our data sources and coverage
will provide customers with more actionable information to
control the expenditure of transport activities and
the reliability of deliveries".