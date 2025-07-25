Signed the appointment of Matteo Paroli to president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Western Ligurian Sea
He graduated in law and specialized in administrative law
Roma
July 25, 2025
The vice president of the Council and minister of Infrastructures and the Transports, Matteo Salvini, has signed today the decree of appointment of Matteo Paroli to president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Western Ligurian Sea.
Born in 1969, lawyer Matteo Paroli graduated in jurisprudence and specialized in administrative law, with particular competence in the fields of harbour, maritime and transport law. In the course of its career has held positions of summit in other harbour authority, from last in quality, from 2021 to 2025, of general secretary of the Authority of Harbour System of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea. From 2017 to 2021 Paroli is general secretary of the Central Adriatic Sea, charge exercised also from 2015 to 2017 in the same institution then Harbour Authority.
