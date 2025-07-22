Tender for the restoration and upgrading of quays 32 and 33 in the Deep Seabed Area of the port of Savona

Today the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Occidentale has launched the tender for the assignment
the restoration and strengthening of the
quays 32 and 33 of the Deep Seabed Area of the port of Savona, with
the goal of starting the works by the end of this year and
return full operation to one of the most
relevant for the ro-ro traffic of cars and operating machinery.
Bids must be submitted no later than next
August 12th.
The project, called "P.829 - structures of the 'Scassa"
33' and the 'Zone 32 South' quay", provides for an investment
of over 6.7 million euros, with an amount based on
tender for the award of the executive design of approximately 5.5
million euros. The works will consist not only of the restoration
of the damaged docks, but also in their
enhancement, through the construction of new works
structural adjustments, the deepening of the hydraulic tie rod and
the installation of quay furniture and seabed protection. Such
interventions aimed at ensuring greater stability and
long-term security, in line with the most up-to-date
technical standards and with the expected increase in traffic volumes
naval.
The need for the intervention emerged later
structural failures that occurred in March 2024, caused by a
series of meteorological and marine events of particular intensity.
The consolidation action will therefore be accompanied by measures
prevention measures aimed at combating erosion and protecting
the integrity of the quay foot, thus ensuring
infrastructure durability and continuity
port operations.