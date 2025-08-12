In the April-June period, freight traffic in Croatian ports decreased by -4.0%

In the second quarter of 2025, Croatian ports handled
5.45 million tons of goods, with a decrease in
-4.0% over the same period last year, of which 1.37
million tonnes at embarkation (-12.2%) and 4.09 million tonnes
tons at landing (-0.9%). The highest volume of traffic
total, that of liquid bulk cargo, amounted to 2.77
million tons and grew by +9.4%. Increasingly
containerized goods with 1.33 million tons
(+15.3%), carried out with a container handling of
137,907 TEUs (+13.1%), and ro-ro cargoes with 59 thousand tons
(+6,6%). Dry bulk decreased by -41.0% to
934 thousand tons.
In the passenger sector, traffic was 9.95
million people (+3.2%), of which 9.46 million passengers
ferries and other regular services (+3.1%) and 481 thousand
cruise passengers (+5.4%).