In the second trimester the profit clearly of the CMA CGM is decreased of -140%

In the second trimester of this year the shipowning group French CMA CGM has recorded revenues pairs to 13,17 billion dollars, with a slight increment of +0.3% on the same period of 2024 determined from the effect of the acquisition of 49% of the capital of the harbour and logistic group Brazilian Santos Brasil Participações happened last September, quota of property that subsequently has been elevated to 51%. In the single sector of the containerized marine transport the revenues are piled to 8,16 billion dollars, with a decrease of the -1,5% on the second trimester of last year in front of a reduction of -0.2% of the volumes of cargos in container transported from the fleet that are results pairs to 5,97 million teu. In the segment of the logistics the revenues have been attested to 4,61 billion (- 3.7%), while in the segment of the other activities, formed mainly from the terminalistic activities, from the aerial cargo and from the publishing, the revenues have totaled 1,04 billion dollars (+62.7%).
In the second trimester of the 2025 the gross operating margin of group has been of 2,28 billion dollars (- 7.9%), with an contribution of 1,58 billion from the containerized shipping (- 19.9%), of 459 million from the logistics (+2.0%) and of 239 million from the other activities (+365.7%). Net profit amounted to 521 million dollars (-140.0%).
Meanwhile the news agency "Reuters" has announced that CMA CGM has expressed interest in the acquisition of some harbour activities of the Hutchison Port Holdings (Hutchison Ports) of the group CK Hutchison of Hong Kong after that is expired the period of negotiations exclusively for the cession of the totality of the harbour operations between the Chinese group and the consortium constituted from BlackRock, Global Infrastructure Partners and Investment(of 28 July 2025).