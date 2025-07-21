Half-yearly growth of +9% in goods on the sea route between St. Petersburg and India/China

The Russian transport and logistics group FESCO has announced
today that in the first half of this year its service
Baltorient Line maritime line connecting the port of San
Petersburg with ports of China and India transported
a volume of containerized loads of 42,100 TEUs, with a
increase of +9% over the first half of 2024. In particular, the
Import cargoes - consisting mainly of goods of
consumption and industrial - grew by +12% to 26,000 TEUs
while those for export - mainly represented by
forest products from Russia and materials from
construction, agricultural products and other goods from the
Belarus - marked an increase of +5% having totaled
16,100 TEU.
In the service, which has a fortnightly frequency, there are currently
Six container ships with a capacity of 2,471 TEUs were used.