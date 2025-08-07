Maersk reports an increase in quarterly revenue and a decline in earnings
The contribution of terminals and logistics was positive. Containerized shipping benefits from revenues from demurrage
Copenaghen
August 7, 2025
In the second quarter of this year, the Danish group's revenues
A.P. Møller-Mærsk amounted to 13.13 billion
dollars, up +2.8% on the corresponding period of 2024.
EBITDA was €2.30 billion (+7.2%),
operating profit of €845 million (-12.3%) and net profit of €639 million
million dollars (-23.3%).
In the primary sector of transport activity alone
Containerized maritime The Group recorded revenues of 8.57
billion, with an increase of +2.4% which - against
Revenues deriving directly from transportation activities
stable results of €7.29 billion (+0.1%) -
generated by the increase in other revenues, which amounted to 1.28
billion, with an increase of +17.8% that the Danish group made
was mainly determined by the growth of
Revenue generated by demurrage and other compensation caused by the timing
waiting in ports.
With regard to revenues from shipping, the increase in
+4.2% of volumes of containerized cargo transported by ships
of the group, amounting to a total of 3.23 million 40' containers
(FEU), was offset by the reduction in the value of
average freight rates which was 2,259 dollars/feu
(-9,6%). In particular, on the east-west routes alone,
transported 1.48 million FEU (+5.6%) and in this market the
Average freight value was $2,286/FEU (-14.3%).
The group's north-south scheduled services carried 1.05
million feu (+5.6%) with an average freight rate that was
Result of 2,927 dollars/FEU (-5.7%). On the routes
698 thousand FEUs (+1.9%) were transported with a
Average freight value was $1,520/FEU
(+5,9%).
The containerized shipping division, which last year
February saw the launch of the new Vessel Sharing Agreement
called Gemini Cooperation with the German Hapag-Lloyd
(
of 17
January 2024), an alliance that has fully become
operating in June, recorded a gross operating margin of 1.44
billion dollars (+2.6%) and an operating profit of 229 million dollars
dollars (-51.3%).
In the port terminal sector, in which the company operates
wholly owned subsidiary APM Terminals, the Danish group has
Reported record quarterly revenue of $1.31 billion
(+20.0%), EBITDA of €458 million (+12.3%) and EBIT of €461 million
(+30,6%). In the period April-June 2025, the port terminals of the
group handled a record traffic volume of 3.58
million containers (+9.9%), of which a new peak of
€1.35 million handled for Maersk group ships (+29.2%) and
2.24 million for other customers (+0.9%). In addition, the only terminals of the
in North American ports handled 1.02 million
containers (+10.8%), terminals in Latin America 697 thousand containers
(+20.2%), terminals in European ports 751 thousand containers (+4.7%),
terminals in Africa 189 thousand containers (+11.8%) and terminals in ports
Asian 929 thousand containers (+6.2%).
In the second quarter of 2025, the logistics services operated by the
group total revenues of $3.67 billion
(+1.0%), EBITDA of €419 million (+20.4%) and EBIT of €175 million
million dollars (+38.9%). The volumes handled by the services
Logistics companies recorded an increase in the first mile segment
having amounted to 1.80 million FEU containers (+1.7%), while
decreased by -8.8% in the other segments of the supply chain
having stood at 26.06 million cubic meters. Also declining
air shipments that amounted to 74 thousand tons
(-11,9%).
