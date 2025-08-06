OsserMare presents five reports on the economy of the sea

OsserMare, the National Observatory on the Economy of the Sea of the
chamber system, has started a series of partnerships with some
research centers and specialized observatories that has led to today
the creation of five reports each focused on a
sector-specific supply chain or on one of its aspects. A report is
focused on commercial ports and is curated by SRM, one on
tourist ports is organized by the Center for Studies on Ports
Turistica Italiana by Assonat, a report entitled "The
cruise industry in Italy: the involvement of Italian municipalities"
is edited by Risposte Turismo, a report on the
fishing is organized by the National Fisheries Observatory and a
report on "Italian Yachting Map 2024- Nautical Districts
Italians" is curated by Yachting Insight - Centro Studi e
Advanced Research of NAVIGO's Italian Yachting Excellence.