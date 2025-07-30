In the second trimester of this year the revenues of Finnlines are dropped of -5.0%

In the second trimester of this year the revenues of the Finnish shipping company Finnlines of the Italian shipowning group Grimaldi are piled to 186,0 million euros, in decrease of the -5,0% on the same period of 2024. Gross operating margin was 51.2 million (-4.5%), operating income of 28.7 million (-7.2%) and net profit of 26.1 million euros (+7.7%).
In the period April-June of 2025 the fleet of ro-pax ships of Finnlines has transported approximately 250 thousand trucks (-5%), 19 thousand cars not to the continuation of the passengers (-5%), 287 thousand tons of other goods (-23%) and 274 thousand cars to the following of the passengers (+7%).
In the first six months of 2025 the revenues were attested to 351,9 million euros, with a bending of the -1,7% on the first half of last year. EBITDA and EBIT amounted respectively to 84,5 million (+1.0%) and 39,9 million (+5.8%) and net profit was 36,3 million euros (+49.9%).
In the first semester of this year the fleet of the company has transported 399 thousand trucks (400 thousand in the first semester of 2024), 37 thousand cars not to the following of the passengers (47 thousand), 584 thousand tonnage of other goods (658 thousand) and 439 thousand cars to the following of the passengers (409 thousand).