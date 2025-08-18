In the April-June quarter, cargo traffic in Tunisian ports decreased by -3.8%

In the second quarter of this year, Tunisian ports
6.8 million tons of goods handled, with a decrease of
-3.8% on the same period in 2024 that was determined
from the -10.2% contraction in cargo volumes at loading,
amounted to 2.3 million tons, while the goods at the landing
remained stable having amounted to almost 4.5 million
tons (-0.1%).
In addition, the overall reduction in traffic was
generated by the -22.2% drop in total traffic of
hydrocarbons which was over 1.9 million tons and
by the decrease in the traffic of various goods, which fell to almost 2.1
million tonnes (-5.3%), of which 1.1 million tonnes of
containerized goods (+4.9%) made with a handling of
containers equal to 131 thousand TEUs (+5.0%), 535 thousand tons of
rolling stock (+10.7%) and 392 thousand tons of other miscellaneous goods
(-36,0%). On the other hand, other liquid bulk cargo is growing with 180 thousand
tons (+7.1%), as well as grain traffic with 1.3
million tonnes (+19.3%) and that of other dry bulk
with 1.3 million tons (+16.3%).
In the first half of 2025, Tunisia's ports
handled 13.8 million tons of cargo globally, with
a decrease of -3.2% on the first half of last year,
of which 9.1 million tonnes of goods on landing (+3.3%) and 4.7 million tonnes
million tons at loading (-13.7%). In the field of
liquid bulk cargo was handled a total of 4.1 million
of tons of hydrocarbons (-14.1%) and 386 thousand tons of other
loads (-12.9%). In the dry bulk sector, cereals are
increased by +12.8% to 2.6 million tonnes, while the other
Dry bulk cargo fell by -5.5% to 2.5 million tonnes. The
were almost 4.1 million tons (+3.1%), of
of which 2.1 million tonnes of containerised cargo (+3.7%)
totaled with a container handling of 255 thousand TEUs
(+7.3%), 1.1 million tons of rolling stock (+7.8%) and 973 thousand
tons of other miscellaneous goods (-2.8%).