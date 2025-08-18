Cargo traffic in Russian ports was stable in July

Last month, Russian ports handled about 74 million
of tons of goods, a volume similar to that totaled in July
2024. Export goods, with 57 million tons, are
remained stable. On the other hand, import prices decreased, equal to
to over three million tons (-6%), and declining
cabotage traffic was also the result with more than six
million tons (-10%). The goods in transit, amounting to seven
million tons, grew by +16%.
Traffic handled by Russian ports in the Mar region
Baltic was 23 million tons (+4%). That
in the Far East region amounted to
23 million tons (+12%). Russian ports of the Sea of Azov-Mar
Black handled 21 million tons (-27%), those of the
Caspian Sea one million tons (+33%) and the ports of the basin
Arctic seven million tons (-13%).
In July 2025, the total dry goods traffic was
38 million tons (0%) and that of bulk
liquid assets of 36 million tons (+2%).
In the first seven months of this year, total traffic was
498.8 million tons, down -4.6% on the same
period of 2024.