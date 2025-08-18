The materials dredged in the ports of La Spezia and Carrara will be used for the construction of the new breakwater in Genoa.

The two Port System Authorities of Liguria have
signed an agreement for the use of marine sediments deriving from
dredging in the ports of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara for the
construction of the new breakwater of the port of Genoa. The agreement
regulates the delivery and reuse of these materials
according to the provisions of art. 5 of the decree-law of 17 October
2024 no. 153.
The operation involves recovery and reuse, in a first
phase, of 500 thousand cubic meters of material, already characterized,
with provision for the delivery of additional quantities of
materials provided for by the dredging plan of the Port Authority of the Ligurian Sea
in the three-year period 2025-2027, thus reducing the use of
disposal and limiting the extraction of new raw materials. The
allocation plan, drawn up jointly, establishes
precise quantities, timing and operating methods,
ensuring rigorous checks on the suitability of the
materials in compliance with the provisions of current regulations,
traceability and controlled management of each phase.
"With this agreement - underlined the president
of the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea, Matteo Paroli - we make a
strategic step that demonstrates how cooperation between the Authorities
of the Port System can generate concrete value for the territory
and for the environment. Dredged sediments that will be judged suitable
will become a useful resource for carrying out a fundamental work
such as the new breakwater in Genoa. It is a unique case in the
national panorama, which testifies to the ability of
Ligurian institutions to create a system and to put into practice the
principles of the circular economy in large infrastructures. This
Intesa is not just a technical agreement, but a model of
shared vision that inextricably links the development of the
the environmental sustainability of the works".
The extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
Bruno Pisano, declared himself "extremely satisfied
of the successful conclusion of the agreement, which had been worked on since
time, thanks to the precious availability of the president
Paroli which made it possible to define the details of
This act, a sign of a renewed and strategic collaboration
between the two Ligurian Port Authorities. An act that - he added - constitutes a
A fundamental step in carrying out the development projects of the
port of La Spezia. The issue of dredging is urgent and
priority for our port system. This procedure
allows you to take an important step forward in the development path
in full respect of environmental sustainability,
in line with the objectives that the Port Authority of La Spezia and Carrara has set itself
date'.