In the second quarter, cargo traffic in Albanian ports grew by +2.9%

In the second quarter of this year, Albanian ports
handled 2.20 million tons of goods, with a
Progression of +2.9% over the same period of 2024, of which 2.06
million tons handled by the port of Durres alone
(+1,4%). The increase in overall traffic was generated
mainly due to the +55.8% increase in product volumes
which amounted to 375 thousand tons as well as
by the +17.4% growth in mineral trafficking, which stood at
358 thousand tons. In addition, in the April-June period, traffic
of passengers was 331 thousand people, with an increase in
+13.6% compared to the second quarter of last year.
In the first six months of 2025, freight traffic
amounted to 3.85 million tonnes, up +0.9% on the previous year.
first half of last year, of which 3.62 million
tons handled by the port of Durres (-0.7%). Traffic in
passenger passengers was 464 thousand people (+7.0%).