ICTSI once again recorded record quarterly economic and operating results

In the period April-June of this year, the terminal group
Philippine International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) has
quarterly economic and operating performance again
record starting with revenues of 784.3 million
dollars, with an increase of +9.8% on the second quarter of 2024,
of which 764.6 million deriving from port activities
(+11,8%). New record values were also marked by the margin
operating profit and operating profit, which amounted to
500.9 million (+11.0%) and 419.9 million (+11.3%), as well as
from net income which amounted to $263.0 million
(+13,3%).
A new historical peak has also been reached by the volume
of containerized cargo handled by the port terminals of the
group which in the second quarter of 2025 amounted to 3.52
million TEUs (+9.2%), of which 1.88 million TEUs handled in the
Asian ports (+5.5%), 976 thousand TEUs in those in the Americas
(+17.6%) and 657 thousand TEUs in ports in Europe, the Middle East and Africa
(+8,2%).
In the first six months of this year, revenues totaled 1.56
billion dollars, up +11.4% on the first half
of 2024, of which 1.51 billion generated by the activities
dockers (+14.3%). EBITDA was €990.5 million
(+14.5%), EBIT of €832.1 million (+16.1%) and net profit of €524.1 million
million dollars (+13.4%). In the first half of 2025, the terminals
The Group's dockers handled 6.99 million TEUs (+10.7%),
of which 3.67 million in Asia (+6.1%), 1.96 million in the Americas
(+16.0%) and 1.36 million TEUs in Europe, the Middle East and Africa
(+16,8%).