Seizure of 50 kilos of cocaine in the port of Civitavecchia
They were hidden inside a reefer container arriving from Ecuador
Roma
August 1, 2025
The financiers of the provincial command of Rome have seized
in the port of Civitavecchia a load of cocaine concealed
inside a refrigerated container arriving from Ecuador. In the
normal checks carried out in the port area, the flames
of the Civitavecchia Group noticed a group of people
on foot who wandered near the quay. After
the order to stop, the group fled and, shortly after,
distant, the military found three bags containing 45
cocaine cakes, for a total weight of about 50 kilograms.
According to estimates, the load could have yielded on the squares
of drug dealing revenues of about five million euros.
