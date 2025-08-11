In the second half of this year, a collapse in container traffic at US ports is expected
In July, the Port of Long Beach handled 944 thousand TEUs (+7.0%)
Washington/Long Beach
August 11, 2025
In the whole of 2025, container traffic in the main
U.S. container ports will decrease by -5.6% compared to the previous year.
last year and the decline will be determined by the effect of the new
and other trade policies introduced in recent months
by the Trump administration. This is stated in the latest report "Global
Port Tracker" published by the consulting firm
Hackett Associates and the National Retail Federation (NRF),
The U.S. Retail Association which in the
In recent days he has strongly criticized the tariff policy adopted
by the Federal Administration
(
of 1
August 2025).
The latest report notes that in the first half of 2025, the
container traffic in American ports totaled 12.53
million TEUs, with a growth of +3.6% compared to 2024, and
specifies that the forecasts for the second quarter of the year
would bring the whole of 2025 to a total of 24.1 million TEUs, with
A decrease of -5.6% compared to 25.5 million TEUs in 2024.
"Although this forecast is still preliminary," he said,
highlighted Jonathan Gold, Vice President for Supply Chain and Operations
customs policies of the NRF - shows the impact that tariffs and
The administration's trade policy are having on the chain
of supply. Tariffs are starting to drive up prices
and a decrease in imports will result in
in a reduction of goods on store shelves. The small
companies, in particular, are struggling to stay in
activity. We need binding trade agreements
that open the markets by reducing duties, not increasing them. The duties are
taxes paid by U.S. importers which will result in
higher prices for U.S. consumers, in a lower
number of hires, lower investments by companies and a
slowdown of the economy".
"The wavering approach made up of a push and pull on tariffs
that has little to do with trade policy," added Ben
Hackett, founder of Hackett Associates - is causing confusion and
uncertainty among importers, exporters and consumers. Friends
Allies and adversaries are all affected by distortions of flows
as importers try to anticipate the levels of
of duties by bringing forward imports before the duties come into effect
vigour. This, in turn, will surely lead to a
decline in trade by the end of September, given
that stocks for the Christmas holidays will already be
Available. At the same time, US exporters find themselves
with unsold products due to the application of
retaliation".
According to the Global Port Tracker, this perspective
is confirmed by estimates of traffic data from last year.
month, in which there would have been a surge in the volumes that rose
to 2.3 million TEUs, an increase of +17.3% on June 2025 and
with a limited decline of -0.5% on an annual basis and this -
underlines the publication - because retailers have
imported more goods in view of the application of new duties.
This surge occurred in July 2025 in the port
of Long Beach which in the month handled 944 thousand TEUs, a volume that
represents an increase of +7.0% over July 2024 and is the
third highest volume ever, being less than only the
Historical record of 987 thousand TEUs in October 2024 and 953 thousand TEUs
moved in January 2025. Last month's growth was
was determined by the increase of +7.6% in full containers per year
landing, results of 468 thousand TEUs, and the increase of +12.4% in
empty containers, which stood at 385 thousand TEUs. Full containers
at embarkation amounted to 91 thousand TEUs (-12.9%).
The Long Beach Port Authority believes that the next
Evolution of containerized traffic in the port of call
will reflect the provisions of National Retail
Federation and Hackett Associates: "retailers - explained
Mario Cordero, CEO of Port of Long Beach -
are now seeing the arrival of goods purchased at lower prices
during the temporary suspension of tariffs and retaliatory duties
of recent months. Due to the continued uncertainty caused by the
changing trade policies - Cordero announced - our
digital tracking system "Supply Chain Information
Highway" forecasts a drop in traffic of about -10%
in the second half of 2025, resulting in a full year
unchanged in terms of volumes".
The "Global Port Tracker" predicts that traffic
that will be moved in August 2025 in the
major U.S. container ports will be 2.2 million
of TEUs, down -5% compared to August 2024, and that the next
September will be 1.83 million TEUs, down by
-19.5% year-on-year. In addition, it expects that next October the
traffic will reach 1.82 million TEUs (-18.9%) and at
November will be 1.71 million TEUs (-21.1%), the figure
lower monthly from 1.78 million TEUs handled to
April 2023. Finally, it is expected that next December the
traffic will be equal to 1.72 million TEUs, with a reduction in
-19.3% on December 2024.
