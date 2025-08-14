The compensation to be paid by the Port Authority of Civitavecchia in the Fincosit case has been set at 1.5 million

The Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
Settentrionale announced that the Court of Appeal of Rome,
relating to the litigation initiated by Grandi Lavori Fincosit
for the recognition of compensation for the first lot of the works
strategic objectives of the port of Civitavecchia, with a sentence published
This morning it further reduced the amount that the port authority will have to
and which will be less than 1% of the
original request. The Port Authority recalled that the cause, of significant importance
significant economic and strategic strategy, originates from works and
contractual relationships dating back over the years and has seen the counterpart
make a total claim for damages of €209.8 million
of euros. In the first instance, the court had already accepted only
to a small extent GLF's requests, condemning the Port Authority to pay
of about 1.7 million plus interest, an amount already of great
lower than the sums originally requested. With the
Today's decision, the Court of Appeal partially upheld the
first and seventh grounds of appeal proposed by GLF, but also
upheld the first ground of cross-appeal
by the Port System Authority, thus determining
a further reduction of 20% of the amount paid in the first
degree. The total amount due by the Port Authority now stands at
1.5 million plus interest.
"The publication of this sentence - underlined the
extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority, Raffaele Latrofa - represents
for our Authority an important and strongly
positive. Reduce the outlay to less than 1% compared to what
initially requested by the other party means having conducted a
solid and far-sighted defense." "This sentence -
added - allows you to release sums set aside that for years
have frozen the budget and can now be used
for the development of the three ports".