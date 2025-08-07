ING funding to Premuda for over 100 million dollars

The ING bank has completed two financial transactions
in support of the Italian shipping company Premuda, with the
before it concerns a $65 million loan to
support from Pillarstone and management in the recent buyout, in which
ING acted as sole lender
(
of 5
May
2025). ING highlighted that the transaction has a
unique structure in the Italian shipping scene, with the bank
which sees the loan guaranteed exclusively on the shares of the
target companies, demonstrating confidence in the value
of the operation and in the customer's industrial vision. At
completion of this path, it has recently been
a 40 million Sustainability Linked Loan (SLL) also finalized
for the acquisition of PS eco-design product tankers
Singapore
and PS Sydney
. Funding is tied to
to the decarbonization strategy of Premuda's fleet.
"With these two operations - underlined Andrea
Diamanti, Head of Wholesale Banking at ING Italia - we confirm
the solidity of the development plan of the Wholesale division
Banking in Italy. Our goal is to strengthen the role of
of ING as a benchmark in corporate investment banking
in the country. Support for medium-large companies also passes through
through our international network, which in this case has
effective collaboration between the teams based in Italy and the
United Kingdom".