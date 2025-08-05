HMM announces the failure of negotiations for the acquisition of SK Shipping

The South Korean company HMM has announced the bankruptcy of the
negotiations for the acquisition of the compatriot SK Shipping,
negotiations that had been launched earlier this year after the
the private equity firm Hahn & Company, which has
acquired 79% of SK Shipping's capital in 2018, had
selected HMM as the preferred bidder
(
of 20
February
2025). According to South Korean media, for Hahn & Co.
the value of SK Shipping is around 4 trillion
won ($2.9 billion), while HMM would have been willing to
invest about 2 trillion won in the operation.