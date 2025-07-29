Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern today announced a merger agreement
First railway network coast-to-coast
Omaha/Atlanta
July 29, 2025
The U.S. railway companies Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern have announced today a fusion agreement that - they have emphasized the two parts - will give rise to the first American transcontinental railway with a network of more than 80 thousand kilometers of tracks that crosses 43 States from the East Coast to the West Coast connecting about 100 ports. The operation predicts that Union Pacific acquires, with respect to money and shares, the stocks of Norfolk Southern at the unit price of 320 dollars (of which 88.82 dollars paid in cash and through the correlation of an ordinary action of Union Pacific), a figure that allocates to society a value of 85 billion dollars.
The two companies have evidenced that from the merger will be born a company worth more than 250 billion and that the operation will allow synergies pairs to approximately 2,75 billion dollars a year within three years. In 2024 Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern recorded revenues of 23.3 and 12.1 billion dollars respectively. The first company has 32,400 employees and railway lines for a total of about 53 thousand kilometers, while the second has 19,600 employees and a network of 31 thousand kilometers tracks.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher