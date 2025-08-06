Cipess has approved the final design of the bridge over the Strait of Messina
Start of construction sites by the end of this year and completion of the work in 2032
Roma
August 6, 2025
Today the Interministerial Committee for Planning
Economic Development and Sustainable Development (CIPESS) chaired by the
President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, approved
the final design of the bridge over the Strait of Messina,
confirming - as specified in recent days by General
contractor We Build Spa - that the cost of the work is 13,532
billion, fully covered by public funding already
available following the 2024 and 2025 budget laws. Value
of the investment that We Build has specified defined downstream of the
definition of additional deeds with all the different assignees.
The work will be the longest single-span bridge
of the world, 3,300 meters high, supported by two towers of 399 meters of
height. It will accommodate three road lanes in each direction,
including an emergency one, two service lanes and two railway tracks
with pedestrian side walks. The connections will be
secured by about 40 kilometers of road and rail junctions
(80% of which developed in tunnels) that will connect the bridge,
on the Calabria side, to the Mediterranean motorway and to the
railway lines of Villa S. Giovanni and Reggio Calabria and, on the
Sicily, the Messina-Catania and Messina-Palermo motorways as well as
to the new Messina station.
Following the approval of the CIPESS, the
Detailed design in parallel for the three phases envisaged:
road and rail connections (May 2026); tunnels, junctions
and the three new railway stations (September 2026); work by
Crossing (towers, suspended deck, etc.) (March 2027). The
company Stretto di Messina Spa, concessionaire for the
design, construction and management of the bridge, considers that
The start of the construction sites will take place within this year. The company
specified that with the approval of the final project
CIPESS declares the public utility that it will give
gradual start of the expropriation phase, in relation to the activities
of construction sites. The completion of the works is scheduled for
2032.
With regard to the cost of the work, the company Stretto di
Messina specified that the entire investment, net of the
public contributions, is amortized by the deadline
of the concession (2062). As regards tolls for the
vehicular traffic, a basic rate for cars is estimated
less than €10, with significant reductions for travel
Frequent. The company specified that, however, the punctual
definition of the tariffs will take place in the vicinity
of the opening of the bridge to traffic.
The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure
and Transport, Matteo Salvini, who strongly wanted it,
underlined that "such an infrastructure is a
development accelerator". In a note, the ministry
specified that Salvini thanked the previous ministers who
believed in the connection between Calabria and Sicily, citing
Pietro Lunardi, but evidently failing to mention Silvio
Berlusconi, four-time Prime Minister, who
had relaunched the project by becoming its standard-bearer.
