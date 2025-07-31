DB Cargo records revenues and volumes of goods transported on rail

In the first half of 2025 the turnover of the railway company German goods DB Cargo has accused an accelerated bending having totaled revenues from market pairs to 2,39 billion euros, in decrease of -9.0% on the same period last year. The German railway group Deutsche Bahn has specified that the reduction of the turnover of DB Cargo is also due to the transformation in act of the society that deliberately put term to anti-economic contracts accepting
to incur a reduction of revenues in order to return to record profits by the end of 2026, as required also by the European Commission(
of 2 December
2024).
The value of gross operating margin has marked an improvement having been of positive sign and pairs to 70 million regarding a negative sign value for -53 million in the first half of 2024 and an improvement has been shown also from the operating result that has been of sign negative and pairs to -96 million regarding -261 million euros in the first six months of 2024.
In decided decrease of -10.8% the volumes of goods transported on rail from the German company that in the first semester of this year were pairs to 82,9 million tons.