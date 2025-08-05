Record quarterly revenues for Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease (GSL), a company chartering a fleet of 69
owned container ship, closed the second quarter
of 2025 with record revenues of $191.9 million, with a
increase of +9.6% over the same period last year and a
increase of 884 thousand dollars compared to the previous record set
in the first quarter of 2025. In the period April-June of
This year, base Time Charter revenues amounted to 188.5
million (+8.7%). Operating profit amounted to 101.8
million (+8.4%) and net profit at $95.4 million (+8.4%).
Commenting on these results, GSL's Executive Chairman,
George Youroukos, announced that in the first half of 2025
The company has entered into rental contracts worth
of almost 400 million dollars, raising the
contracted turnover of 1.73 billion dollars and ensuring
96% contract coverage for 2025 and 96% for 2026
equal to 75%. As of March 31, the largest share of the 1.87 billion
of dollars of contracted revenues was towards the
German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd (27% of the total)
followed by Denmark's Maersk (25%), French CMA CGM (18%),
the Swiss MSC (13%), the Israeli ZIM (8%), the Chinese
COSCO/OOCL (7%) and the Singaporean ONE (2%).
Youroukos stressed that the future prospects for
the activities of the GSL are also promising in view of the
of the current world scenario. "In the volatile context
following Liberation Day at the beginning of April, which in turn preceded
by a surge in freight shipments aimed at anticipating the
imminent tariffs - he explained, referring to the day when the
US President Donald Trump has announced a programme of
application of "reciprocal duties"
(
of 3
April 2025) - and the freight transport market
that of freight rates have experienced a sort of void
of air, as supply chain parts have focused
almost exclusively on solving short-term tactical challenges
by suspending long-term commitments related to the
transport capacity or capital beyond what seemed
necessary for the immediate future. Meanwhile, with the recent
cautious optimism about the Red Sea and a potential path to
normalization that have been undermined by multiple attacks
Houthis, it seems likely that the extensive detour around the Cape of
Good Hope will continue to extend the duration of journeys,
while macroeconomic volatility continues to affect
supply chain efficiency, thus increasing the number of
of ships necessary to carry a certain quantity
of goods. Given these dynamics, as well as the continuous reaction
of ups and downs in freight transport demand to taxation,
to the modification or postponement of duties, we are extremely pleased to
have a wide coverage of forward freight rates, a budget
and a fleet that offers our customers the flexibility
and the options they need."
In the entire first half of 2025, GSL's revenues
amounted to $382.8 million, up +8.0% on the previous year.
first half of last year, of which 376.3 million generated
rental contracts (+7.0%). Operating profit was
of €230.3 million (+20.6%) and net profit of €218.8 million
dollars (+21.6%).