Tomorrow will become applicable atypical reverse charge for the logistic field

With the approval by the Agency of the Entry of the communication model, tomorrow will become fully applicable atypical reverse charge for the logistic field thanks to which the VAT can be transferred from the transfer to the recipient of the sale of a good or service. Assologistica has evidenced that it is one of the most important reform interventions promoted by the association to guarantee transparency and competitiveness to the supply chain. "With this act - it has emphasized the president of the association, Umberto Ruggerone - one of the most strategic reforms that we have contributed to build, from the first normative drafts. The reverse charge represents a turning point: it allows to counter the irregularities that damage the sector and to return transparency to the whole supply chain".