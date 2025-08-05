Port of Naples, road haulage activities restart

The Port System Authority of the Central Tyrrhenian Sea
announced the overcoming of the recent critical issues that
had affected road transport within the port area
of Naples, which had led to the suspension of
delivery and collection of containers at the port by
hauliers belonging to FITA CNA Campania Nord. Yesterday at the
headquarters of the institution, a resolution meeting was held at which
the Port Authority of Naples, the Maritime Protection Agency of the
Customs, Guardia di Finanza, Assoagenti, Co.Na.Te.Co. Spa, Terminal
Flavio Gioia Spa, Soteco Srl and the FITA CNA Campania association
North.
Among the solutions shared in the meeting, the subject of a
ordinance, there are the activation of a new station at the gate
Bausan, to make the transit of vehicles in the
entry and exit, and the temporary blockage, during the hours
for vehicles not intended for the
freight transport, to promote greater fluidity and
port traffic safety.