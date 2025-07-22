The call for tenders for the dredging of the basin of the commercial dock of the port of Ancona has been published

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centrale has published the call for tenders for the dredging works
of the basin of the commercial dock of the port of Ancona, intervention
which will affect platforms 19 to 26 with a
total investment of 18.7 million euros, the most
built in the history of the Doric port to deepen the
Seabeds. The dredging will make it possible to reach the maximum altitude of
depth provided for by the Port Master Plan in force,
with heights that touch from -12.50 meters of the quays 19-20-21 up to
at -14 meters of quay 26. Applications to participate in the
tender must be received by the Port Authority by 26 September.
The removal of about 730 thousand cubic meters of
Sediments. The dredged material will be delivered mainly
in the sea diving area off the coast of Ancona, with a
intended for the port's reclaimed tank. Before the start
of the works, systematic war reclamation will be carried out
of the entire basin concerned, the award of which is
has already been defined and for which the phase is underway
of contractualization. The intervention will also be
accompanied by continuous environmental monitoring under the
supervision of the Port System Authority, as required
by the regional authorization decree.
The Port Authority highlighted that "the dredging of the dock
will improve the navigability and
strengthen the competitiveness of the Doric port which will be able to
accommodate ships of greater capacity and tonnage. An opportunity
both for the development of port activities and for the
growth of the local economy, thanks to an infrastructure
more efficient and competitive, able to respond to the needs of
international needs". "The dredging of the dock
- underlined the president of the Port Authority,
Vincenzo Garofalo - is a fundamental work for the development of
of the port of Ancona. We arrive at a necessary and
strongly awaited by operators. With this investment, the airport
will acquire further strategic potential in the
national and international ports with the possibility of
to increase trade traffic, an opportunity to
benefit of the competitiveness of Made in Marche and
of the local economy. A chance to improve
attractiveness for new markets and for other lines of
traffic".