South Korea's HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering buys Vietnam's Doosan Enerbility
It manages an industrial area with its own port facility
Seongnam
August 21, 2025
The South Korean shipbuilding company HD Korea
Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has entered into an agreement
to buy Doosan Enerbility, a Vietnamese company that
manages an industrial area of one million square meters in the
Dung Quat Economic Zone located in Quang Ngai Province where
produces power generation plants, port cranes and
other industrial equipment. The agreement provides for KSOE to acquire
the company for 290 billion won ($207 million).
The industrial area has its own structure
port consisting of a quay of 237 linear meters with a seabed
with a depth of about -9 meters.
