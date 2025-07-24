Yang Ming orders three 8,000 TEU container ships from the Nihon Shipyard and Imabari Shipbuilding shipyards

Taiwan's Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has ordered
to the Japanese shipyards Nihon Shipyard Co. and Imabari
Shipbuilding Co. building three dual-fuel container ships from
8,000 TEUs to be added to the three ships of the same capacity
of cargo ordered in March
(
of 28
March
2025). The additional three container holders can be
powered by methanol and will be taken delivery between 2028 and
2030.
For the three additional ships ordered from the Japanese shipyards, it is
A unit investment of between €117.1 and €131.5 million is expected
dollars, for a total order value of 351.3-394.5
million dollars. The new order is part of the
renewal and expansion of the fleet approved at the end of the
last year by the board of directors of Yang Ming
(
of 23
December 2024).
Meanwhile, today Imabari Shipbuilding announced that during the
fiscal year 2024, which ended on 31 March, its
shipyards built 68 ships for a total of 3.08
million gross tonnage, of which 53 bulk carriers, 11
container ships and four pure car & truck carriers. In addition
During the year, the company received new orders for the construction of
82 ships for a total of 4.2 million gross tonnage
securing volumes of activity for the next four years
approximately.
Imabari believes that the current fiscal year 2025 will be
characterized by a high rate of uncertainty due mainly to
of the policies adopted by US President Donald Trump and
by strong fluctuations in exchange rates and the market of
Shipping. The company has expressed its intention to
increase its national naval production, despite the
shortage of skilled personnel, through the support of the
Japanese government which, Imabari pointed out, is moving to
support the national shipbuilding industry in terms of
of economic security. The company highlighted the need
that the Japanese shipbuilding industry increases its
share of the world market which is currently dominated by the
Chinese shipbuilding industry, which covers 70% of orders and 50% of
constructions.