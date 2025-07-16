The exchange of information between State administrations for the digitization of the maritime sector is underway

Today in Rome, at the General Command of the Corps of
Port Authorities - Coast Guard, the first
technical-operational meeting of national coordination aimed at
start the procedures for the exchange of information on traffic
maritime merchant between State administrations, with
the objective of increasing the safety of navigation, the protection of
and the efficiency of port operations, in particular
implementation of the ministerial decree of 11 March
on the establishment of a Community monitoring and monitoring system,
information on ship traffic.
The General Command of the Coast Guard, identified as
national competent authority and for the national
monitoring and information on maritime traffic, known as VTMIS
(Vessel Traffic Monitoring and Information System), which, among other things,
for the European Maritime Single (EMSWe) platform
Window environment), has started a process of re-engineering
of its IT infrastructure. This path, in addition to
ensure alignment with European standards - as also envisaged
EU Regulation 2019/1239 - aims to simplify formalities
arrival and departure of ships, improving the interaction between
and operators in the maritime-port sector.
At the center of today's meeting, which was attended by the
representatives of administrations and bodies in the sector
maritime (Ministry of the Interior - Border Police,
Ministry of Defence, Guardia di Finanza, Customs Agency and
Monopolies, ISTAT, Federagenti), the definition of the modalities
with which the VTMIS system will be made interoperable with the
IT platforms of other public administrations
involved in defence, security and rescue activities in
sea. In fact, the new decree provides that the exchange of
naval information between entities is carried out in a totally
digital and secure, through cooperation agreements between the
Interested. The adoption of common standards, shared protocols and
traceable systems will allow for more efficient management
efficient and integrated of ship traffic data, in
in line with European directives and in full compliance with the
on IT security and personal data protection.
"With today's meeting - commented the commander
General of the Port Authority Corps, Admiral Inspector
Nicola Carlone - a new strategic phase of the
digitalisation of the Italian maritime-port system, which sees
the Coast Guard on the front line in ensuring that our country
is at the forefront of regulatory and operational developments in
act at international level. As an authority
national authority responsible for monitoring maritime traffic, the
Coast Guard is at the center of a process of innovation
technology that aims not only to strengthen the security of the
and the protection of the marine environment, but also to optimize
the provision of increasingly simple, digital and
efficient for citizens, the businesses in the cluster
and the entire public administration".