In the second quarter, container traffic at the Port of Long Beach fell by -3.4%

If container traffic in the Port of Los Angeles continues to
driven growth - according to the findings of the local
Port Authority - by the increase in imports in view of the
higher amounts of tariffs announced by President Donald Trump
(
of 15
July
2025), the scenario in the other major container port
of the East Coast of the United States, Long Beach, seems to be very
since containerized traffic, including that in
imports, decreasing. A decline that in the second quarter of 2014
2025 was -3.4% over the same period in 2024 and that
in June alone it fell to -16.4%.
Last month, in fact, the port of Long Beach moved
Containerized traffic of 704 thousand TEUs compared to 842 thousand
TEU in June 2024. There was a sharp decrease in both the
full containers at disembarkation and embarkation,
respectively at 349 thousand TEUs (-16.9%) and 88 thousand TEUs (-10.9%), both the
empty containers totaled 268 thousand TEUs (-17.4%).
In the second quarter of 2025, the port of Long Beach,
out of a total freight traffic of 45.8 million
tons down by -6.8% over the same period in 2024,
handled container traffic of 2.21 million TEUs
(-3.4%), of which 1.07 million full TEUs at landing (-5.5%),
264 thousand full TEUs on boarding (-11.4%) and 880 thousand empty TEUs (+2.1%).
In the first half of this year, traffic in Long Beach
global cargo was 96.5 million tons,
with a growth of +5.5% over the first half of 2024, while the
containerized traffic alone amounted to 4.75 million
TEUs (+10.6%), of which 2.29 million full TEUs at landing (+9.6%),
556 thousand full TEUs on boarding (-3.5%) and 1.90 million empty TEUs
(+16,8%).