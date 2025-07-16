Informal consultations have been launched on the preliminary proposal of the new Ancona Port Master Plan

Today the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Centrale has launched a process of informal consultations on the
preliminary proposal of the new Ancona Port Master Plan,
proposal that incorporates the objectives defined by the Document of
Strategic Planning of the Port System for the Doric port.
There are 11 meetings scheduled for July at the headquarters
of the port authority to accept any comments and
Contributions on the Port Planning Document as it continues
the strategic environmental assessment phase at the Ministry of Economic Development
Environment and Energy Security.
The Port Authority wanted to organize these discussions, which represent
an additional opportunity for interaction with people with
interest compared to those already provided for by law, for
to arrive at the definition of a PRP as much as possible
shared. The discussions, which are attended by the top management of the institution
the Technical Directorate and the professionals in charge of the
drafting of the PRP, representatives of the cluster were invited
institutions, law enforcement and military,
trade unions, professional associations and environmental associations
and cultural cultural ones.
"It is our task - explained the president
of the Port Authority, Vincenzo Garofalo, on the occasion of the first meeting that
involved companies, concessionaires, shipping agents and
freight forwarders - plan, through PRP, what will be
The port of the future. Not an easy task because it obliges us
to make forecasts of traffic trends for the coming years in
in relation to the strategic choices of the national ports,
geopolitics, international economic dynamics such as
on the other hand, the same port operators do it all the time. For
In this regard, we are interested in listening to the contributions of those who live the
to build a development tool for the
as shared as possible and suitable for the needs of the cluster
institutions and stakeholders. Obviously, as
Port Authority, we will summarize what emerged from these meetings".