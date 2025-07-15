A study denounces the delay of European ports in equipping themselves with cold ironing systems
The tender to electrify the docks of the port of Pozzallo is underway
Bruxelles/Pozzallo
July 15, 2025
In European ports, installation is proceeding slowly
on the quays of cold ironing plants (onshore power supply -
OPS) to allow ships at berth to turn off their engines
and to connect to the shore electricity network with the aim of
reduce its polluting emissions. This is highlighted by a study
created by the Norwegian consulting company,
DNV certification and classification on behalf of the association
environmentalist Transport & Environment (T&E) who notes that
in European ports only a fifth of the
of the cold ironing systems necessary so that, as
established by the European Union with the AFIR and FuelEU regulations
maritime ports, must supply electricity from the
at least 90% of ship calls in ports by
2030. In particular, of the 31 ports examined by the study, only
more than half of them have been installed or ordered in four
of the cold ironing systems that these ports will have to equip themselves with
by 2030.
The document recalls that the transport activity
maritime emissions, as well as its emissions, is concentrated in
in ports where more than 6% of greenhouse gas emissions take place.
greenhouse gases produced by shipping in Europe. In addition, the study
notes that if the container ship segment is
the one that requires the largest share of new installations of
OPS systems, however, should be accelerated, in particular,
the installation of systems for the electrification of the quays in
where cruise ships dock as this offers the
Maximum potential for reducing emissions and pollution
since cruise ships spend much more time
mooring of the other naval units, producing over six
times more emissions in ports than in container ships.
Therefore, the installation of OPS systems for cruise ships
would make it possible to almost completely eliminate these emissions
reducing total annual emissions from ships by a fifth
in ports.
He also emphasized that the main source of pollution
comes from smaller ships that are not regulated
European standards on ship emissions, with current regulations
EU which therefore do not allow the accounting of more than half
emissions from ships at berth in ports,
Transport & Environment has made a number of recommendations, in order to
starting from the solicitation to bring forward the requirements to 2028
for the supply of shore-side electricity to ships,
Cruise due to the high proportion of emissions
produced by these units.
T&E also calls for cold ironing systems to be included in the
credit mechanism provided for by Directive 2413 of the 2023 Decree on
promotion of energy from renewable sources in order to increase the
the feasibility of investments and accelerate the
decarbonisation of ports and also urges Member States to
introduce complementary incentives such as tax exemptions
on shore-side electricity supplied to ships or as a
simplification of authorisation procedures for
the installation of OPS and for the upgrading of the electricity grid.
In addition, the association hopes that the EU will allocate funding
for OPS installations under the next framework
multiannual financial framework of the Union for 2028-2034, including a
continuous support ensured through the Alternative Fuels calls
Infrastructure Facility (AFIF), and that priority is given to
access to finance to those nations that commit to
implement cold ironing systems before 2030.
Finally, T&E urges, in the context of future reviews
of the AFIR and FuelEU Maritime regulations, to extend the requirements of the
related to shore power supply to ships at a range of
of naval units moored in ports, in
smaller boats.
One of the European ports that is gearing up to comply with
EU regulations is the Sicilian port of Pozzallo where,
thanks to a call for tenders from the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Trasporti won in September last year by the Maritime Authority,
Port System of the Eastern Sicilian Sea related to the project
"cold ironing" and the funds made available by the PNRR
for a total amount of about 15 million euros, it will take
The installation of the system that will allow ships to
to turn off the auxiliary motors and connect to the power supply at
to obtain the necessary energy, guaranteeing the objective
zero emissions. Following the drafting of the Project of
Technical-Economic Feasibility and Executive Feasibility,
prepared by the Port Authority with the help of external professionals,
In fact, today the tender has been published that by next
will award the contract on September 1.
The intervention in Pozzallo includes both strengthening and
standardization of the current structure of the media and
low voltage of the whole port, not only for cold system
ironing, but also to equip the airport with electrical infrastructure
adequate to the growing needs of growth, both
construction of two sockets of 6.5 MW each installed one at the
shore quay and one at the commercial quay. The sockets
will guarantee the connection to the cold ironing system to the ro-ro and
ro-pax as well as container ships.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher