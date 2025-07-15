The economic results of the Cuneo-based North West logistics company are growing

The Cuneo-based logistics company Nord Ovest has filed
the 2024 annual financial year with a value of production of 48.9
million euros, with a growth of +2.7% on 2023 generated in
shipping business (€42.0 million)
compared to 41.4 million in 2023), from the activity of
customs operations and consulting (3.2 million against 2.9 million) and
from the warehouse and logistics business (2.8 million against
2.7 million). The company announced that the increase in revenues from
shipping activities (+1.3%) is mainly
attributable to the increase in land transport volumes and
of air shipments, as well as the increase in revenue
of the latter, while the increase in turnover in the
Customs Operations and Consulting segment (+11.4%) is
attributable to the expansion of customs and
the increase in warehouse and logistics activities (+2.9%)
is due to the increase in incoming pallets returned
possible by an improvement in operational efficiency as well as
expansion of logistics activities, in particular
at the Mondovì site. In addition, most of the
Total revenues refer to Italian customers for 88.4% (42.4
million compared to 41.4 million in 2023) and are
revenues from EU countries that represent
8.9%, while those from non-EU countries account for 2.7%.
In 2024, production costs amounted to 46.3 million
of euro compared to 45.2 million in the previous year and
mainly consisting of costs for services (€38.3 million against
37.6 million), in turn deriving for the most part from the costs
for freight, transport and shipping (€34.4 million against €34.0 million).
This increase - specified Nord Ovest Spa - is
mainly attributable to the increase in the volume of business that
has led to an increase in operational activities and
resulting in an increase in associated costs and tensions
geopolitical on international markets, particularly in the
strategic transit measures such as in the Red Sea that have caused
inconvenience and slowdowns in transport with consequent increase
associated costs.
In 2024, EBITDA and EBIT were respectively
3.4 million and 2.7 million against 3.3 and 2.7 million in the year
previous. Net profit amounted to €2.0 million
(+36,7%).
In the meantime, the North West is carrying out the work for the
construction of a new warehouse in Mondovì which will include
also new temperature-controlled areas and whose completion is
estimated within the first months of next year.