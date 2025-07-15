testata inforMARE
PORTS
In the port of Antwerp-Bruges, containers and rolling stock are growing and other types of goods are decreasing
Traffic congestion persists at the airport, with a land situation that has become critical
Anversa
July 15, 2025
In the second quarter of this year, the port system of Antwerp-Bruges recorded a year-on-year decline in the traffic of the goods similar to that of the previous quarterly period, having 69.6 million tons of cargo handled, with a decrease -4% over the April-June period of 2024. The decrease is was mainly generated by the contraction in the volumes of liquid and solid bulk cargo, which stood at 19.9 million tonnes (-14%) and 3.3 million tonnes (-19%) as well as the more contained reduction in traffic of which fell by -3% to 2.6 million Tons. On the other hand, freight traffic is growing containerized which was 38.6 million tons (+3%) with a container handling of 3.5 million TEU (+3%) and rolling stock traffic which totalled 5.3 million of tons (+1%). The handling of new cars has recorded an increase of +9% rising to 855 thousand vehicles.

In the first six months of 2025, the Belgian port of call handled a total of 137.2 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -4.3% on the first half of last year year. As well as in the second trimester alone, in the first volumes of containerized goods increased, with a total of 77.0 million tons (+3.6%) and a handling of box equal to 6.9 million TEUs (+3.7%), and those of ro-ro goods with 10.4 million tons (+1.4%). Liquid bulk cargo with 38.3 million tons (-17.1%), dry bulk with 6.8 million tons million tonnes (-11.0%) and conventional goods with 4.8 million tonnes million tons (-4.3%). In the new car sector, the traffic was over 1.6 million units (-4,1%).

With regard to six-monthly container traffic, the port of call highlighted that the sector has held up well even in the presence of persistent traffic congestion in this business segment that is putting a strain on the capacity of the terminals, a challenge - the Authority recalled - which is common to all ports in north-western Europe. The authority has explained that several factors contribute to the current congestion, including the irregularity of container ship arrivals in due to dysfunctions dating back to the Covid crisis which - has specified the body - have been further aggravated by the deviation of routes around the Cape of Good Hope to avoid the Red Sea. In addition, the recent reorganization of alliances of shipping companies in the container sector has led to simultaneous port calls of ships and high volumes of cargo handled in ports. In addition to this, the scarce reliability of ship arrival and departure times complicates the planning of the terminals where containers stay the most for a long time and ships arrive with more and more cargoes Consistent. Consequently - the authority announced - the timing average stay times have increased to 7-8 days compared to traditional five days. In addition to this, national trade union actions which have further increased operational pressure. The Authority has specified that if congestion on the water side and the related waiting times for ships currently remain the impact on land-side terminals, instead, it is critical.
››› News file
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
