In the second quarter, container traffic at the Port of Hong Kong decreased by -8.2%
In June, a decrease of -13.7% was recorded
Hong Kong
July 15, 2025
After the increase of +1.6% recorded in the first quarter of
this year, which interrupted a long negative trend, in the second
quarter of 2025 container traffic handled by the port
of Hong Kong fell again having been equal to 3.16
million TEUs, with a reduction of -8.2% over the period
April-June 2024.
In the entire first half of 2025, the total was
6.53 million TEUs, with a decrease of -3.4% on the first half
last year. The decline marked by the
last month with 970 thousand TEUs handled due to a contraction of
-13.7% on June 2024.
