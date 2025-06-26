The Italian Navy commissions Fincantieri with two new Multipurpose Combat Ships

The Italian Navy has commissioned Fincantieri to
construction of two new PPA units - Multipurpose Combat Ship
which will replace those sold to the Indonesian Navy.
The integration of the contract, launched with the latest "Law
Naval", is managed by OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de
Coopération en matière d'Armement) under the
temporary grouping of companies (RTI), consisting of
Fincantieri, agent, and Leonardo, principal. For Fincantieri, the
contract value for the two new units is approximately
€700 million, a value that includes assets already
built for the previous units subsequently sold
to Indonesia.
The two new PPAs - Multipurpose Combat Ship, in configuration
"Light Plus", will be built by Fincantieri at the
Integrated Shipyard of Riva Trigoso and Muggiano, with deliveries scheduled
in 2029 and 2030 respectively.