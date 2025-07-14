At the MITO terminal, the largest ship ever to land at the Canal Port of Cagliari

Yesterday morning at the port of Cagliari landed the most
large ship that never arrived at the Canal Port. This is the
MSC Venice
container ship, which is used by the group
MSC in the Dragon service connecting Mediterranean ports with
China and South Korea via the Cape of Good Hope and the port of
Singapore and then return to the Mediterranean through the
Panama. The container carrier moored at the Cagliari terminal
MITO (Mediterranean Intermodal Terminal Operator) of Sardinia del
Grendi group is 399 meters long, 54 meters wide and has a
Load capacity of 16,652 TEUs.
Antonio Musso, CEO of the Grendi Group,
announced that in the first six months of this year traffic at the
MITO terminal continued to grow, with a volume of traffic
containerized equal to 67,865 TEUs to which was added a
volume of rolling stock for connections with North Africa equal to 28,462
TEU. A total of 96,327 TEUs which represents an increase of +55%
on the 62,205 TEUs of the first half of 2024.