The Management Committee of the Port Authority of the Sea of Sardinia has adopted the DPSS

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Sea of Sardinia has adopted the Document of
Strategic System Planning (DPSS) by completing its process
of adoption. This step will be followed by the submission of
Decision-making services conference with the involvement of the Municipalities
interested parties and the Autonomous Region of Sardinia, called upon to
issue the subsequent institutional agreement. Steps whose outcomes
may lead to the continuation of the approval process or, in particular,
presence of any changes to the document, the necessary
re-adoption. Subsequently, the final DPSS will be
transmitted to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and to the
Region for the formal expression of the agreement, after acquisition
of the opinion of the National Conference for the Coordination of
Port authorities. The process will end with a decree
ministerial approval.
Still on the subject of strategic planning and programming
of the institution, in today's meeting the Management Committee adopted
the Functional Technical Adaptation to the Port Master Plan of
Cagliari for the container quay of the Canal Port. The ATF is
aimed at extending the current use of the areas
currently limited to container traffic only, even
to any additional port, industrial and service functions
to promote the development of production activities
recently or in the future settlement in the areas behind.
The relaunch program of the compendium also includes the renewal of the
Twenty years of the authorization to carry out the operations
port services for the MITO company, whose objective is
consolidate and strengthen the already positive traffic volumes
containers registered in recent years, providing for new
investments for the purchase of equipment (quay cranes,
vehicles, etc.) and an increase in the current staff. Measure
preparatory and functional to the release, with expansion, of the current
state-owned terminal concession, which the Management Committee has
issued for twenty years, with a clause, requested by the
Trade unions, priority absorption of employees
of the K.A.L.POR.T. in possession of the appropriate qualifications.
In addition, the Management Committee approved the allocation of
of the legal assignment and the appeal of the decree of the Ministry
of the Environment, in agreement with the Ministry of Culture -
Directorate General for Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape, which has
expressed a negative opinion on the environmental compatibility of the
reclaimed tanks planned in the waters of the former pier
Palmera, in fact - specified the Sardinian port authority -
compromising the outcome of the entire basin dredging project
port of Olbia.