The first InnoWay freight wagons have left the Bagnoli della Rosandra plant
When fully operational, it is expected to build over 1,000 light wagons and up to 3,000 bogies per year
Trieste
July 2, 2025
Today the first rail freight wagons produced by InnoWay GmbH
owned by the Swiss shipping group Mediterranean Shipping
Company and the Austrian Innofreight have left the plant
of the Bagnoli della Rosandra plant (Trieste) which is
has been converted to the production of these vehicles as part of the
reindustrialization plan of the naval engine plant
ex Wärtsilä. On this occasion, the
symbolic handover to Yellow2Rail and Papierholz Austria of the first two
80-foot InnoWaggon tanks.
Once fully operational, in 2027 the InnoWay Trieste plant
will produce over 1,000 light wagons and up to 3,000 trolleys
a year at the cutting edge.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher