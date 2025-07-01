Port of Genoa, green light for the extension of the concession to Spinelli until 30 September

Yesterday the extraordinary commissioner of the Supervisory Authority
Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea, Matteo Paroli, a
follow-up to the positive opinion of the Advisory Commission of the entity,
has signed the resolution authorizing the technical deferral
of the expiry date of the provisional act in favour of the company
Spinelli Srl for the state-owned areas of the Genoa Port Terminal in the port
of Genoa which will last three months until the next 30
September. The port authority specified that this intervention "is
necessary to ensure business continuity and
administrative management of port areas, in a moment of transition and
waiting for future determinations of the entity and appeals
presented before the Council of State and the Court of Cassation,
promoted by the Port System Authority and the
dealer himself. As has already happened previously -
specified the Port Authority - this new measure provides for the introduction of
specific constraints on the use of areas, mainly intended for
non-containerized traffic activities. This choice
responds to the ruling of the Council of State and aims to protect the
continuity and development of port traffic,
safeguarding the operation of state-owned areas and the
maintenance of employment".
Learning of the three-month extension granted to the group
Spinelli, Mauro Scognamillo, general secretary of Fit Cisl
Liguria, underlined that the extension constitutes "a
An important but not decisive step: these three months must
to find a definitive solution and to give certainty and
guarantees to the hundreds of workers who currently live
legitimately with the concern of not knowing what could
happen from the first of October. Well the breath of oxygen of the
extension - said Scognamillo - but now we have to write the
end by guaranteeing business continuity and absolute
employment protection".
Yesterday, Commissioner Paroli adopted another interim act
concerning the concession Fo.Re. S.T. Spa in Genoa, in favour of the
Campostano group, for a duration of three months. Again,
the opinion expressed by the Advisory Commission was
unanimous and positive. The body highlighted that even "this
is part of the careful management of the
resources and port concessions, with the aim of guaranteeing
continuity and employment development".
Finally, after the favourable opinion of the Advisory Commission
of Savona, the issue of a concession was resolved
maritime state property to the company GNL MED Srl on condition that
the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security approves the
Project for the construction of the liquefied natural gas deposit
subject to possible re-evaluation in the event that the project
should be approved with requirements such as to impact on the
competence profiles. "This resolution - explained
Paroli - is a sign of the attention of the Port Authority towards a
greener supply system not only for the
maritime transport, as the shipping needs more and more
green fuels, but also for the land part
with a lower environmental impact on the territories by the
port activities. LNG is a fuel that has
very low if not zero emissions of PM5 and PM 10 microparticles with
an almost absent imprint of sulfur oxides. It is, therefore, a matter of
an absolutely improving step from the point of view of
environmental sustainability. It is important to be among the
first ports capable of supplying this type of fuel to ships
which are increasingly equipped with double capacity
because this means truly believing
in the green development of maritime transport and at the same time
become attractive in terms of new airports".
During the meetings of the two Advisory Commissions, the
Commissioner Paroli underlined that the resolutions he signed
yesterday do not constitute his act of imperium: "My commitment
today - he clarified - it is to immediately define the consequent acts
in order to ensure business continuity and
in the ports of the Ligurian system, avoiding interruptions
in port activities. The adoption of these acts
is a priority and
dictated by social and economic factors of great importance,
which does not reflect personal or individual organ assessments, being
hired downstream of evaluations carried out with the managers
competent authorities, the persons responsible for the proceedings and with the secretary
and, where competent, of the Committees
Advisory. The assumption of an administrative act - highlighted
Paroli - is never an expression of evaluations and
will of a single person, even if he is
coinciding with an extraordinary body such as a commissioner
government extraordinary. The ultimate responsibility for the act
then, as is obvious, it falls on the deliberative body.
No one in the public administration can be defined
plenipotentiary, but in particular and delicate situations there are
administrative needs that must be considered
priority and urgent situations, because factors depend on them
social and economic fundamentals".