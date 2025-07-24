Saipem and Subsea7 have signed the binding agreement for their merger

After signing an agreement in principle last February for
their fusion
(
of 24
February
2025), today Saipem and Subsea7 announced the
signing of a binding agreement to implement the transaction that
- the parties underlined - will give life to Saipem7, a
Global leader in the Energy Services sector that will have revenues
of approximately 21 billion euros, an EBITDA of over two billion euros
euros, will generate more than 800 million euros of free cash
flow and will have an aggregate order book of 43 billion
euro.
Upon completion of the transaction, expected in the second half of the year,
of 2026, the shareholders of Saipem and Subsea7 will hold the
50% of Saipem's share capital7. The shareholders of
Subsea7 participating in the merger will receive 6,688 new
Saipem shares for each Subsea7 share held, while Subsea7
will distribute an extraordinary dividend of €450 million
to its shareholders immediately prior to the completion of the
fusion. Siem Industries, the main shareholder of Subsea7, and Eni
and CDP Equity, Saipem's main shareholders, indicated the
their commitment to vote in favour of the operation. Siem Industries
(currently the main shareholder of Subsea7) will be
owner of approximately 11.8% of the share capital of Saipem7, while
Eni and CDP Equity (current reference shareholders of Saipem)
will hold, respectively, about 10.6% and about 6.4%.
Saipem7 will be created by cross-border merger to
incorporation, in accordance with EU legislation, of Subsea7 into Saipem,
with the latter renamed Saipem7. Saipem7 will continue to
have its registered office in Italy and its headquarters in Milan and its
shares will be listed on both the Milan Stock Exchange and the Milan Stock Exchange
Oslo. The agreement provides that the CEO of Saipem7
will be appointed by Eni and CDP Equity, while the Chairman of the
Saipem7's board of directors will be appointed by
Siem Industries. It is currently envisaged that, at the
Completion of the merger, Kristian Siem will be appointed
chairman of the Board of Directors and Alessandro Puliti will be appointed
CEO. In addition, Alessandro Puliti and John Evans
will be appointed respectively chairman and director
delegate of the company that will manage the business
Offshore Engineering & Construction by Saipem7. That company,
which will be called Subsea7, will operate under the brand name
"Subsea7, a Saipem7 Company", and will include all
Subsea7's activities and Asset Based activities
Saipem's Services (including Offshore Wind activities).