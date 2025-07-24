In the first half of 2025, the number of new orders to Chinese shipyards fell by -18.2%

In the first half of this year, the number of new
orders to Chinese shipyards amounted to 44.33
million tons deadweight, with a decrease of -18.2%
on the first six months of 2024. This was announced yesterday by China
Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI)
specifying that as of 30 June last, the order book of
was equal to 234.54 million LPT, with an increase in
by +36.7% year-on-year.
In addition, in the first half of 2025, shipyards
Chinese completed new buildings for a total of 24.13
million tons deadweight (-3.5%). In the period the
production of Chinese shipyards, the consistency of new orders
received and that of the order book - specified CANSI -
accounted for 51.7%, 68.3% and 64.9% of the
world market in terms of gross tonnage and 47.2%, 64.0% and
57.6% in terms of compensated gross tonnage.